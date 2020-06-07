Helmut F.K. Mueller
1931 - 2020
1931 ~ 2020
"And Jesus said unto him, verily I say unto thee, today shalt thou be with me in paradise." Luke 23:43.
I went to paradise on 31 May 2020. I love and will miss my family and my friends. God be with you till we meet again in paradise.
A family gathering will be at a later date. Funeral services under the direction of Valley View Funeral Home www.valleyviewfh.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
8019691081
