1931 ~ 2020Together Forever"And Jesus said unto him, verily I say unto thee, today shalt thou be with me in paradise." Luke 23:43.I went to paradise on 31 May 2020. I love and will miss my family and my friends. God be with you till we meet again in paradise.A family gathering will be at a later date. Funeral services under the direction of Valley View Funeral Home www.valleyviewfh.com