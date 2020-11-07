Henriette Claudine Perrier Bullough
1930 ~ 2020
On Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, Henriette Claudine Perrier Bullough was reunited with loved ones who have gone before her. She was 90 years old. She was born on February 13th 1930 in Lyon, France to Charles Pierre and Alice Louise Faye Perrier and was the middle child of three daughters. Henriette spent her early teenage years during World War II living with cousins in the countryside near Lyon. At the age of 21, she was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Paris and immigrated to Utah in the United States. Henriette was a lifelong active member of the Church. On Friday, August 29th 1952, she married Arnold Eugene Bullough in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they raised five children. Henriette enjoyed crocheting blankets and giving them to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed working in her garden. She looked forward with anticipation to the annual family gatherings in June in Park City where she enjoyed spending time with family, swimming, exploring the sloped streets of the town and visiting the shops and museums on Main Street. She also loved the get-togethers at the family "lot" east of Big Cottonwood canyon. Family was the most important thing to her. Henriette spent an unusual amount of money on film as she chronicled all family birthdays, gatherings and vacations throughout the years into countless photo albums. Henriette loved everyone. She was always kind, accepting and giving to all she met. She is a true example of pure love. Henriette is survived by four children, Gene Bullough (Lisa), Claudine Achter, Jeff Bullough (Brenda) and David Bullough (Maria). She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Henriette was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Eugene Bullough, son Pierre Bullough, son-in-law Bruce Achter, parents, and siblings Marie-Louise Perrier and Benedict Perrier.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, November 10th from 11:00AM to 12:00 Noon at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley (1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT). A graveside service will be held the same day at 12:30 PM at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery (6500 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT). In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required at the viewing and graveside service.
We would like to thank Inspiration Hospice for caring for our mother during her last few days, and Legacy House of Taylorsville and Legacy Retirement of South Jordan for their support and care for the last 10 years of her life. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
