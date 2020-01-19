Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Henry Galvan Obituary
Henry Galvan
1934 ~ 2020
Henry Galvan, 85, passed away on January 15, 2020 in Riverton, Utah. He was born in Driggs, Idaho on August 15, 1934 to Fidencio and Socorro Hernandez Galvan. Henry married Alberta Sharp in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 13, 1955.
Survived by his children, Roberta (David) Watts, Stephanie (Lou) Goodsell and Gary (Monique) Galvan; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Virginia Huerta; dogs, Ringo and Poe. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons, Michael and Mark, 3 siblings. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah. A viewing will be held from 11:00-12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment, Midvale City Cemetery. For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020
