Henry James Middleton
1929 - 2020
Surrounded by loved ones, Henry James Middleton, Jr. of South Jordan, Utah our loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather peacefully passed-away on Sept. 5, 2020. Henry was born Oct. 13, 1929 in Ogden Utah to Henry James Middleton and Mabel Anderson Middleton, the oldest of 6 children. Dad grew up in Ogden where his family had resided for several generations.
Dad married his eternal companion, LouJean Bowman, on August 11, 1948 in the Logan Utah Temple. He greatly cherished Mom and their family. He sorely missed her when she passed in 2015. They have 4 children, Connie (Jeff) Snarr, Craig (Peggy) Middleton, Brent (Tracy) Middleton, and Michelle (Jeff) Thomson. They have 18 Grandchildren and 30 Great-Grandchildren. Dad was preceded in death by his loving wife LouJean, his brother Doug, his grandchildren Kristen Thomson and Brandon Snarr.
Dad pursued Education as his career, with a Bachelor's degree from Weber State College and a Master's degree from Utah State University. Most of his career was spent at Skyline High School where he was both a teacher and a Vice-Principal. He was an outstanding educator and throughout his career in education he touched thousands of lives.
As his spirituality increased throughout his life, his examples of being a disciple of Jesus Christ emanated from him. Dad loved to serve, with his latest calling to serve as a Sealer in the Jordan River Temple.
He was an excellent father who always watched over and looked for ways to help his children, his posterity, and his neighbors. We always knew of his love and support for each of his children and his posterity. He was a truly kind and gracious man.
Private family services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m.
. Interment South Jordan Cemetery.
Complete obituary and online condolences at www.cannonmortuary.com
