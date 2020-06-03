1931 ~ 2020

Henry John Nicponski passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020, in Olympia, Washington, at 89. He was born to Joseph Nicponski and Marja Novak in Wilsonville, California, on March 26, 1931.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Mary, Victoria, Louie, Helen, Gennie, Ed, Bill, and Edie.

He served in the Navy and the Marine Corps during the Korean War for 5 years where he was one of three survivors in his platoon in the battle of the Chosen Reservoir. He later served as a Guard at the U.S. Embassy in Germany. Henry worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 26 years. "Nick" was an avid fisherman. He coached his son's Little League baseball team. He loved to garden and interact with the animal life that surrounded his home in Olympia. Henry was gentle, kind and well liked.

He married Mariel Rose in Salt Lake City in 1954, later divorced. He then married his wife of 45 years, Vivian Edwards, in 1975. They were inseparable and traveled often together which Henry thoroughly enjoyed. Vivian was the love of his life.

He is survived by his five children David (Geri), Steven (Nan), Kerry, Jon, and Becky (Scott) Adams' 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Also survived by his wife Vivian and their son and daughter Tom Edwards and Cherry Van Overstraeten with 2 grandchildren.



