Henry Murl Gibbins
1928~2020
Murl Gibbins passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born on May 2, 1928, in Vera, Texas to Laura Mae Gibbins and Henry Gibbins. He shared his birthday with his twin brother, Burl. Murl grew up in Texas with his brothers, Lee Wayne, Burl and Jack, and one sister, June. Murl married Marie Russell in 1949. They had one daughter, Darla June. He later married Ires Labrum Larsen in 1970. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II (1945 - 1947) where he was stationed in the Philippines. Murl was employed as an offshore oil worker and proud to be an iron worker with Iron Workers Local 27. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, football, a good game of poker and a trip to Wendover. He was also a longtime member of the Elks Lodge club.
He is survived by his son-in-law, Nick Provost; his friend and companion, Irene Prokipchak; step-daughter, Patti Larsen; 13 grandchildren, and also great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the wonderful care that Carrington Court and Joan Chhour gave to Murl in his time of need.
A private family graveside funeral will be held on Friday, October 23 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery: 10055 S. State Street, Sandy, UT. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity
or share a good memory you have of Murl with the family.
We will miss you Papa Murl. We are so grateful for the time we got to spend with you and the beautiful memories we will treasure. Love, ArLee, Calvin, Ires, Brylei, Shelbi, Nicole, Erin and Mac.