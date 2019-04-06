|
In Loving Memory
Herb Matsuno, 77yrs old, husband to Joyce, father to Paul and grandfather to Kellan and Kaliyah passed peacefully April 1, 2019. Born in Santa Maria, California, he spent most of his life in Utah.
He was hardworking, humble and unselfishly helped others. He had a great sense of humor, always joking making silly faces with his grandchildren and sneaking them candy. Herb loved the outdoors - especially fishing.
His father Elbert, mother Yuriko, and brother Richard preceded him in death. A special thank you to Herb's hospice care providers -Reggie and Ashley. An open house will be held Saturday April 13, from 1-4pm. Call or text Joyce at 801-560-9285 for address.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 6, 2019