Herbert E. Hunt

1941~2020

4/9/1941-6/6/2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio, 3rd child of 5 siblings; Sylvia, Mary, Herb, Robert, & Joan. Herb served in the Army & Reserves for 31 years ending his career as a MSgt, he was in the 5th Special Forces Group, 82nd Airborne & taught ROTC. He also worked for the railroad & the VA hospital in which he later retired from. Herb was a leader in Boy Scouts earning Order of the Arrow & Wood badge. He married his 1st wife Betty in 1966 & had 3 children (James, Herbie, Kitty) they later divorced. He then married his 2nd wife Vickie Jo in 1973 adopting her 2 sons as his own, Larry (Rebecca) & Robert & had their baby girl Crystal. He was preceded in death by his infant son; James, sister; Sylvia, ex-wife; Betty, then became a widower when Vickie passed in 2006 & later lost his son Larry in 2010. He is survived by his siblings; Mary, Robert, & Joan, his children; Robert, Herbie, Kitty, & Crystal (Rose), his grandchildren; Greg (Tiera) & Lisa, & 4 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 11 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Mountain View: 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights. A viewing will be held 2 hours prior at the same location.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store