Herbert E. Hunt
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert E. Hunt
1941~2020
4/9/1941-6/6/2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio, 3rd child of 5 siblings; Sylvia, Mary, Herb, Robert, & Joan. Herb served in the Army & Reserves for 31 years ending his career as a MSgt, he was in the 5th Special Forces Group, 82nd Airborne & taught ROTC. He also worked for the railroad & the VA hospital in which he later retired from. Herb was a leader in Boy Scouts earning Order of the Arrow & Wood badge. He married his 1st wife Betty in 1966 & had 3 children (James, Herbie, Kitty) they later divorced. He then married his 2nd wife Vickie Jo in 1973 adopting her 2 sons as his own, Larry (Rebecca) & Robert & had their baby girl Crystal. He was preceded in death by his infant son; James, sister; Sylvia, ex-wife; Betty, then became a widower when Vickie passed in 2006 & later lost his son Larry in 2010. He is survived by his siblings; Mary, Robert, & Joan, his children; Robert, Herbie, Kitty, & Crystal (Rose), his grandchildren; Greg (Tiera) & Lisa, & 4 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 11 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Mountain View: 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights. A viewing will be held 2 hours prior at the same location.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved