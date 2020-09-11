Herbert Rice Davis
1928 ~ 2020
Herbert Rice Davis passed away on September 8, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born on February 29, 1928, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Ethelyn Carolyn Rice and Lew Wallace Davis. He was the youngest of four children and the only son. He married his eternal sweetheart, Ruth Maxine Norris on June 27, 1947 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was a devoted father to three children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters, Margery Browning, Donna Scoville, and Betty Tibbitts. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, his children Lynette Davis, Larry (Shanna) Davis and SuAnn McFadden, 7 grandchildren, Justin (Tarra) McFadden, Zac (Brook) Davis, Josh (Rachel) McFadden, Carly (Tyler) Simpson, Berni Jo (Adam) Davis, Megan (Kelly) Zierse, and Tyson (Melinda) McFadden, 21 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who knew him as 'Uncle Herbie.'
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 6:00 - 7:00 pm at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT. Graveside services and internment will take place at the Parker, Idaho cemetery on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Due to concern for Covid 19, please remember to wear a mask and socially distance. All services are under the direction of Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries and will be streamed via Zoom. Full obituary and streaming instructions can be found at www.MemorialUtah.com
.