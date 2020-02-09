Home

Herman Jae Winkler


1928 - 2020
Herman Jae Winkler Obituary
Herman Jae Winkler, 91, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his home in South Jordan Utah. Jae was born November 13, 1928 to Ira and Mamie (Lloyd) Winkler in Bluebell, Utah, the youngest of four children. Jae is survived by his wife, Luana; daughters, Janece Ford, Julianne (Roger) Chapman, Colette Winkler, and LuJayne (Matthew) Hyde; son Clark (Colleen) Winkler; sister Marian Monsen; 21 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Jae was preceded in death by his parents and older brothers Lloyd and Keith.
A viewing will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00 am – 11:45 am with the funeral service following at 12:00 noon, at Fox Pointe Ward 1465 West Bristol Ridge Road (8420 So) West Jordan, Utah 84088. Burial will follow at the Sandy City Cemetery.
For a full obituary, go to: www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
