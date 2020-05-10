|
|
Hermann A. Peine
1944 - 2020
Hermann August Peine, after living courageously with cancer passed peacefully being surrounded by his family on May 1st, 2020. Hermann was born May 27th, 1944 in Hildesheim Germany, to Jutta Viktoria Peine. At the age of seven, they emigrated to a new life beyond the sea in America. Thanks to dear friends in Utah who sponsored their travels, they settled first in Farmington and later to Salt Lake City. Growing up in the Avenues area of Salt Lake, Hermann attended West High School before serving a mission in Switzerland. On his mission he felt the desire to work with people, which led him to attend the University of Utah where he earned his Masters and PHD in Clinical Psychology. He was never one to be bored and always created his own career path, which included working in London at the Hospital for Sick Children, as a professor at Western Michigan University alongside B.F. Skinner, and as an adjunct professor at the University of Utah teaching various psychology courses. He also taught Drug and Alcohol prevention in school districts across Utah, worked with severe handicapped at the Utah State Developmental Center, provided mental health clinics for the Utah State Health Dept., provided youth assessments for the County of Kauai, and had a private counseling practice. He loved to incorporate travel as part of his work, and had no qualms about bringing his wife or children along wherever he went, such as bringing his family to the island of Cyprus, where he was granted a Fulbright Scholarship working on conflict resolution. Hermann's foremost love was his wife Louise Merkley whom he married in the Logan Temple in 1975. Hermann, Louise and daughter Emily began their new life together, which soon grew with the addition of Jordan, Jonathan, Alina, and Michael. He was a remarkable father and was thrilled as each child arrived. It is tough to describe a day in the life of Hermann, as he was never one to be bored and always had a zest for life. Some of his great loves include a gardening partnership with Louise, skiing, painting, photography, beekeeping, candle making, hiking, camping, drives with family, beach days, writing books, and even simply puttering around the garage. Hermann had a sense of fun, never afraid to laugh or be laughed at, was a master of the "Dad Joke" and a master chef of very random meals, which his kids may (or may not) have loved equally. He believed in spontaneous service and was quick to provide a word of direction. This, along with his psychology background, came to great use as he served in his community and for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he served in many capacities. He served as Bishop in Springville, Utah, as well as on the High Council for many years in both Alpine, Utah and Kauai, Hawaii. He was able to serve three missions with his spouse: a Salt Lake City inner-city mission, a humanitarian mission assisting refugees, as well as Mental Health Advisor to the West African Area based in Ghana. All of these service opportunities brought him much joy as it enabled him to connect with and "talk story" with a wide variety of people whom he loved so dearly. This was his greatest love, to connect with others, along with his love for his Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. During the last week of his life Hermann reassured his family, saying he is totally happy, and with a bit of a laugh, repeated an old German quote often used by his mother saying, "All things have an end, only a sausage has two."
Being an only child, he always wished for a large family, and in this he succeeded as he was preceded in death by his father Hermann August Peine, Mother Jutta Viktoria Peine, uncle Hans-Otto Deppe, Aunt Ursula Specht, In-laws Lon and Helen Merkley and Brother-in-law Christopher. He is survived by wife Louise Merkley Peine, Children Emily Haley, Jordan Peine(Kimberly), Jonathan Peine, Alina Peine(Joseph Diaz), Michael Peine(Alexandra) and grandchildren Oliver, Charles, London, Anderson, Vivian and Anya. As well as Aunt Doris Deppe-Lindenthaler, cousins Andre Deppe(Sachiko), Eveline Machleid(Oliver), Julia Wiese(Mattias), Ronja Titz(Benjamin), Jens Deppe(Tabea). Siblings-in-law Kay, Parry(Carolyn), Ruth, Allyson, Nania and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.
A viewing for Hermann was held on Thursday May 7th, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Lawn, and interred at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Due to current gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be held in St. George, Utah at a later date yet to be determined.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2020