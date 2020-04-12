|
|
1950 ~ 2020
On March 30, 2020 our Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Sister-in-Law, Aunt and Dear Friend returned home to her Heavenly Father, and was reunited with her beloved husband Steven Walker. She is survived by her children, Bobby (LeeAnn) Walker, Tim (Jenifer) Walker, Jenny (Jared Croft) Walker, her 6 grandchildren, Paige, Stockton, Vincent, Chase, Kendall, Hayden, and her siblings Mario, Martha, Victoria, Manuel, Raul, Mayela, Marcia, Nadia. She is preceded in death by her husband Steven C Walker and her son Steven Ashley Walker.
Mily was born January 13, 1950 to parents Roberto and Tomasa Urdiales, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Mily graduated high school in 1967 and went on to get her degree in nursing from the Universidad de Nuevo Leon in 1970. She was married to Steven C. Walker on May 1, 1973 in Guadalupe Nuevo Leon and sealed in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple a year later. Mily was a nurse at Lakeview Hospital for more than 20 years. While there, she made many great friends and memories. She finished her career as a labor and delivery nurse and loved being able to work with all the beautiful babies. She loved to cook and poured her heart into her food. She was often found spending time in her garden and tending to her roses. She was an avid reader, loved puzzles and cherished time spent visiting with her family and friends. She loved all animals and her puppies KC, Buffy and JoJo held a special place in her heart.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment Bountiful City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020