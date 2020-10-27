Hildegard Margareta Halladay
1936 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved mother, sister, Oma, aunt, and friend peacefully left us on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Hildi was born February 16, 1936 in Berlin, Germany to Robert and Margareta Becker. Her family escaped under difficult circumstances from Russian occupied East Germany, to West Berlin after World War 2 in 1952. Her parents and three sisters immigrated to Salt Lake City, Utah, in January, 1954. They wanted to be near the Saints and to be sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. She married Paul H. Gottschalk in 1954 and had two children, Clifford and Diana, and later divorced. Her love of music helped her to serve as ward chorister and choir director for many years. She married Don Halladay in 1977 in the Salt Lake Temple, thereby gaining a step-son, Kevin. Hildi had numerous hobbies and talents that included singing, oil painting, flower arranging, and decorating. She was also an avid reader, loved to travel, and spend time with her family. Hildi's lifelong dream was to open a gift and clothing store. Hildi's Gifts opened in Tooele in 1981 and spanned nearly four decades, with at least three generations of customers. She considered her customers as her second family. She came to work until the week before she passed. Hildi was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jürgen Becker, and husband Donald Halladay. Hildi is survived by her children, Clifford Gottschalk, Diana (Bruce) Shields, stepson Kevin (Gaile) Halladay, sisters Ingrid Kaufman, Brigitte (Tarrie) McBride, Ruth (Dave) Grangroth, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a viewing beginning at 10:00 AM at the Bennion 19th Ward, 6250 South 2200 West, Taylorsville, Utah, 84129. Interment will take place following the services at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Streaming information can be found online at memorialutah.com
.