Hobart Martin Thiese
1924 - 2020
Hobart Martin "Tink" Thiese
1924 - 2020
Hobart Martin "Tink" Thiese, 96, passed away at his home on September 6, 2020. Tink was born on August 8, 1924 in Butte, Montana to Hobart Martin Thiese and Priscilla Carveth Thiese. The family moved to Salt Lake City when Tink was young. His mother gave him the nickname Tinker because he enjoyed tinkering with mechanical things around the house. The nickname "Tink" stayed with him throughout his life. Tink graduated from South High School, where he played on the basketball team.
Tink worked as an airline mechanic for over 40 years. He began his career with Western Airlines where he met the love of his life Effie "Nickie" Floor, who also worked at Western. They were married on August 31, 1946. They were married for 57 years and raised three wonderful sons, Steve, Brent and Mark. Tink helped in the start-up of Challenger Airlines which later became Frontier Airlines and worked for them for 38 years. During this time the family moved to Albuquerque, El Paso and then relocated back in Salt Lake City.
Tink was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to garden and played golf regularly with family and friends. After retirement he continued to enjoy these passions, and traveling with his wife.
Tink was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Nickie, brother Bill and sister Mary Davis. He leaves behind his sons Steven (Michelle), Brent (Jennifer) and Mark (Barbara), two grandchildren and many relatives and friends who loved him dearly.
A private graveside service was held at Mt. Olivet cemetery on September 18, 2020. To offer condolences or share memories please visit: www.wasatchlawn.com. Donations may be made on Tink's behalf to Holy Trinity Cathedral. "May His Memory Be Eternal."

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Graveside service
Mt. Olivet cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
