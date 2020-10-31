Holly Badham-VanKomen
"MIWAY"
Salt Lake City, UT-On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Holly Badham-VanKomen, beloved wife of
Leo VanKomen, passed away peacefully at Huntsman Cancer Institute after
a hard-fought struggle from complications of a trial ovarian cancer treatment.
Born May of 1951 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Lynn and Carol Badham. Holly
married Leo the love of her life and they enjoyed 38 years together. She is
survived by her husband Leo, stepsons Mark and Luke VanKomen, parents
Lynn and Carol Badham, siblings Julie Keddington, Gail (Lenny) Goodwin,
Tina (Sorob) Pourtahmassebi, Joyce (David) Montgomery, Dave (Marilyn)
Badham and 28 nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.
For those who wish to express condolences please visit www.neilodonnellfuneralhome.com