Holly Badham-VanKomen"MIWAY"Salt Lake City, UT-On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Holly Badham-VanKomen, beloved wife ofLeo VanKomen, passed away peacefully at Huntsman Cancer Institute aftera hard-fought struggle from complications of a trial ovarian cancer treatment.Born May of 1951 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Lynn and Carol Badham. Hollymarried Leo the love of her life and they enjoyed 38 years together. She issurvived by her husband Leo, stepsons Mark and Luke VanKomen, parentsLynn and Carol Badham, siblings Julie Keddington, Gail (Lenny) Goodwin,Tina (Sorob) Pourtahmassebi, Joyce (David) Montgomery, Dave (Marilyn)Badham and 28 nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.