Holly Deonne Grant
1961 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT.
Holly Deonne Grant was born January 7, 1961 passed away on June 21, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at the City View Memoriam 1001 E. 11th Ave., Salt Lake City, UT 84103 on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12pm noon.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
City View Memoriam
City View Memoriam
1001 11th Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
(801) 363-7065
