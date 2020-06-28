1961 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT.
Holly Deonne Grant was born January 7, 1961 passed away on June 21, 2020.
For full obituary visit
thememories.com
Funeral service will be held at the City View Memoriam 1001 E. 11th Ave., Salt Lake City, UT 84103 on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12pm noon.
Salt Lake City, UT.
Holly Deonne Grant was born January 7, 1961 passed away on June 21, 2020.
For full obituary visit
thememories.com
Funeral service will be held at the City View Memoriam 1001 E. 11th Ave., Salt Lake City, UT 84103 on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12pm noon.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.