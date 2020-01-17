|
Our beautiful daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Hope Yocum finally found true peace on January 13, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1965 in Durango, CO. She was a member with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Hope is survived by her father Horst Gunther Seipel and her three children Amanda Keddington (Alan), Angelo and Robert. Grandchildren, AJ (Alan Jarvis), Andrew Richard Arthur, Atley Daniel and Aiden Gunther. Siblings Levinia (Tom), Mildred (Bob), Livio (Sam) and Candido Jr. Also many cousins, nieces and nephews. Hope was preceded in death by her mother Florence Seipel, husband Lucky (Andy) Yocum and sister JoAnn Gonzales. Hope had a beautiful smile, a gentle spirit and an incredible sense of humor. She truly adored her three children and grandchildren. Hope had a close relationship with Tyler and his family. She adored his little girls Jade and Dakota. Hope was a wonderful mother and always tried to be there to listen and give advice. She always had a good joke to tell and loved to laugh. She enjoyed crafts and was very artistic. Hope loved spending time with her grandchildren and spent many fun occasions spoiling them. The things she taught us will be forever ingrained in our hearts. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Her laugh and smile will always be remembered and all who knew and loved Hope will feel her absence. Think of her smile or her sense of humor when the sadness feels too heavy. Now that she is gone there will always be a void but we know that one day she will welcome us at heavens gate. Mom….we know you are now with the love of your life and truly set free to soar like a butterfly.
Services will be held Saturday January 18th 2020 at LDS Church Jordan Oaks 2nd Ward located @ 3930 West 7875 South, West Jordan, UT 84088. Viewing will be from 9am to 10am. Celebration of life services following till noon. We will have a luncheon following at the same location for family and friends to share memories.
The family would like to thank The Church of Latter-day Saints so much for all they've helped with, as well as Utah Simple Cremations and Funerals in this great time of sorrow.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020