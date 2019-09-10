|
|
Howard Cannon Sharp
1925 ~ 2019
Howard Cannon Sharp was released from this world on September 8, 2019, encircled by his loving family. He will long be remembered for his love of family, adventurous spirit, kind service to others, and his sense of humor. Howard was born in Salt Lake City, Utah July 17, 1925, the son of Ira Bennion Sharp and Lois Cannon Sharp. In 1946, he married his sweetheart, Marjorie Taylor, in the Salt Lake Temple. He graduated from the University of Utah Medical School at the age of 22, and served his country in the Air Force. As an Obstetrician / Gynecologist, he delivered over 12,000 babies. He founded the first chronic pelvic pain clinic for women at the University of Utah in 1987, and worked tirelessly to help increase the quality of life for his patients.
When he had free time, he could be be found fly fishing or horseback riding up the Weber, playing tennis, skiing, boating in the "Gravid Goose", playing jazz piano by ear, reading, or traveling the world. If asked about how his day was going, he would likely reply: "Super deluxe, master-built, and fur-lined."
He had a great love of the gospel of Jesus Christ and had the opportunity to serve a humanitarian mission to Ekaterinburg, Russia with his wife Marjorie, and as mission president in San Bernardino, California for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was humbled to be called as a Stake Patriarch. He enjoyed serving as a counselor in the Salt Lake Temple Presidency and as Temple President in Palmyra, New York, where he learned a greater love for the Lord Jesus Christ.
He is survived by Marjorie, his long-time loving, eternal companion of 73 years, his sister, Dorotha Smart, his brother, Robert Sharp, and his seven children: Margie Rogers (Gary), Becky Hamilton (Dean), Elizabeth McCune (Mark, deceased), Kathy Parker (Jon), Rosemary Davis (Terry), Howard T. Sharp (Kristie), and Suzanne Moffitt (Ron), as well as 27 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lois Wheatley and a grandson, Jonathon Sharp Parker. When asked, "How do you like having so many daughters?" He responded, "I like it so much, I specialized in them."
A viewing will be held Thursday, September 12th at Larkin Sunset Lawn, located at 2350 East, 1300 South from 6-8 pm. His funeral will be held Friday, September 13th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Monument Park Stake Center, located at 1320 South Wasatch Drive, at Noon, with a viewing at 10:30 am. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery immediately following the funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation or the International Pelvic Pain Society.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019