1958 ~ 2019
Howard Edward Wall lll AKA "Sonny" of Salt Lake City, Utah, peacefully passed away on Sunday October 6th, 2019 at home. He was an advocate of those that were homeless or fighting addiction and was loved by many. Sonny was born August 31st, 1958 in Munich, Germany to Howard Wall Jr., and Eva Simon Wall. He is survived by his parents Howard and Emily Wall, his sisters Peggy Thompson, Christine Hague, and Maria Wall and brother John Wall all from Maryland. He is also survived by his children Krystal Wall, Taylor Schmidt, Jesse Wall. As well as many Nephews, Nieces and grandchildren. Family will receive Friends on Wednesday October 16th, 2019 from 9am to 12pm at Kramer Family Funeral Home 2500 South Decker Lake Blvd, West Valley, UT 84119 and burial to to follow at 12:15 pm at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 12, 2019