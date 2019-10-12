Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kramer Family Funeral Home
2500 S Decker Lake Blvd
West Valley, UT 84119
801-872-4059
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kramer Family Funeral Home
2500 S Decker Lake Blvd
West Valley, UT 84119
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:15 PM
Salt Lake City Cemetery
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Edward Wall III


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Edward Wall III Obituary
1958 ~ 2019
Howard Edward Wall lll AKA "Sonny" of Salt Lake City, Utah, peacefully passed away on Sunday October 6th, 2019 at home. He was an advocate of those that were homeless or fighting addiction and was loved by many. Sonny was born August 31st, 1958 in Munich, Germany to Howard Wall Jr., and Eva Simon Wall. He is survived by his parents Howard and Emily Wall, his sisters Peggy Thompson, Christine Hague, and Maria Wall and brother John Wall all from Maryland. He is also survived by his children Krystal Wall, Taylor Schmidt, Jesse Wall. As well as many Nephews, Nieces and grandchildren. Family will receive Friends on Wednesday October 16th, 2019 from 9am to 12pm at Kramer Family Funeral Home 2500 South Decker Lake Blvd, West Valley, UT 84119 and burial to to follow at 12:15 pm at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now