1930 ~ 2020
Howard G. Wilkins, age 89, of Salt Lake City, UT, died May 8, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1930, in Cardston, Alberta Canada to Melvin and Winona (Brown) Wilkins.
Howard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jeanette Deborah Wilkins. He is also survived by his children, Ron Wilkins (Jayne), Mel Wilkins (Cheryl), and Barbara Harding (Bob); four grandchildren Amber, Thomas (Amanda), Paul (Angela), Ryan (Addie) Wilkins, and two great-grandchildren, Poppy and Juniper.
Howard started working at age 14 as a stock boy at the F.W. Woolworth Co. in Salt Lake City, Utah. While working there, he met the love of his life, Jeanette Deborah Grieder. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and the Utah Air National Guard. After the service he returned to work at Woolworth's, rising from assistant manager to store manager and finally to district superintendent. He also had management roles with King Soopers grocery stores and Montgomery Wards. He finished his career as an agent with the Allstate Insurance Company.
Howard will be remembered for his wit and no-nonsense attitude. He was always a man you could go to for help and advice. He was a skilled storyteller with an encyclopedic memory for jokes. His legacy is that of a loving family man. Thanks for the memories Gramps.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 24 to May 25, 2020