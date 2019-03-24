|
Howard James Spencer
May 26, 1928 ~ March 21, 2019
Howard James Spencer was born May 26, 1928 in Trenton, Utah to Everett and Pearl Allred Spencer. He passed away March 21, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah. He married Jean Petrie on January 15, 1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He is survived by his wife Jean, children Richard Spencer and Eileen Spencer Braden (Michael, deceased), grandchildren Lauren Braden and Matthew Braden. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Glen C. Spencer and Lyman L. Spencer.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Friends and family are welcome. To leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019