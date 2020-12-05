1927 ~ 2020
Our kind, gentle father, Howard Macfarlane Thorley, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by family, which was our gift during this pandemic. We were able to bring him home with us. He was a man without guile, a gentleman who loved his family, treated women with respect and honor, and loved Cedar City and the serenity of the mountain. His unconditional love touched not only his family but also those around him who he cared and served. Gratitude was his middle name. He was always so appreciative of the things done to help him and those caring for his needs.
Howard came from pioneer heritage, of those sent to Southern Utah by Brigham Young. Born June 28, 1927, he was the oldest child of William Rowntree Thorley and Virginia Macfarlane Thorley. In his youth, Dad ran the projector for his grandfather's movie theatre, drove a truck to the sheep camps at 14, and spent each summer on the mountain tending sheep, mending fences, and yes, at times getting into mischief. He joined the US Army during World War II in November of his senior year of high school and assigned to Fort Lewis, Washington. During down times, he learned how to ski from the soldiers returning home from Switzerland. He became one of several who brought skiing to Southern Utah. Upon returning home, he graduated from the Branch Agricultural College (now SUU) in Cedar City and married his sweetheart, Treva Peg Bulloch, on October 18, 1949. He often told their six children, "I've been in love with your mother since I was in fifth grade."
Dad actively served as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and strived to always willingly and quietly serve in whatever position he was called. He served as a member of the Chamber of Commerce (President in 1965), the Lion's Club, and the Sons of Utah Pioneers. Howard owned Thorley Ford Motor Company, and later ran cattle and sheep on the family ranch. He retired as an accountant/bookkeeper, which eventually led him to Nauvoo, Illinois on an LDS mission, with his wife, Peg, in keeping books for Nauvoo Restoration. Later, they enjoyed serving as ordinance workers in the St. George Temple.
Caring for Mom during her three-year battle with cancer, Howard demonstrated his deep love, kindness, and compassion for her. His constant care, concern, and tenderness for her and his family, far served as a better example to us than if it had been a written text. Many people know of his uncommon inner strength, but that would have surprised him.
A short time after Mom's death, Dad married Sara Benson Bayles in 2010. Their love and friendship allowed them to move forward, not having to face life alone. Her family was loving and good to our father. They immediately included him in their family-what a blessing for them both.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Treva Peg; his brother Theon; his brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Olds; his granddaughter, Katelyn Rachelle Whittier; and not to be forgotten, his favorite horse, Kimner.
He is survived by his second wife Sara and her two daughters Pam (Randy) and Holly (Brent); Theon's wife Joanne; sister Virginia Olds; brothers Larry (Margaret) and Jim (Margie); his children: W. Howard (Janet), Rachelle (Pepper), Robynn (Jack), Todd (Jan), Pete (Kris), Kathryn Ann (Darren), and a myriad of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who roam Cedar Mountain in the summers, hearing stories of the "good ol' days" and learning to love the land as a tribute to their heritage.
We would like to publicly thank the kind nurses and CNAs from Iron County Home Health who taught us as we cared for Dad, a precious blessing in these hard times.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private viewing and burial in the Cedar City Cemetery on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, buy a gallon of ice cream, give everyone a spoon, with a mischievous glint in your eye and a soft chuckle, gather your family around and share in the fun. It was something our Father loved to do! Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com
