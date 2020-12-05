1/2
Howard MacFarlane Thorley
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1927 ~ 2020
Our kind, gentle father, Howard Macfarlane Thorley, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by family, which was our gift during this pandemic. We were able to bring him home with us. He was a man without guile, a gentleman who loved his family, treated women with respect and honor, and loved Cedar City and the serenity of the mountain. His unconditional love touched not only his family but also those around him who he cared and served. Gratitude was his middle name. He was always so appreciative of the things done to help him and those caring for his needs.
Howard came from pioneer heritage, of those sent to Southern Utah by Brigham Young. Born June 28, 1927, he was the oldest child of William Rowntree Thorley and Virginia Macfarlane Thorley. In his youth, Dad ran the projector for his grandfather's movie theatre, drove a truck to the sheep camps at 14, and spent each summer on the mountain tending sheep, mending fences, and yes, at times getting into mischief. He joined the US Army during World War II in November of his senior year of high school and assigned to Fort Lewis, Washington. During down times, he learned how to ski from the soldiers returning home from Switzerland. He became one of several who brought skiing to Southern Utah. Upon returning home, he graduated from the Branch Agricultural College (now SUU) in Cedar City and married his sweetheart, Treva Peg Bulloch, on October 18, 1949. He often told their six children, "I've been in love with your mother since I was in fifth grade."
Dad actively served as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and strived to always willingly and quietly serve in whatever position he was called. He served as a member of the Chamber of Commerce (President in 1965), the Lion's Club, and the Sons of Utah Pioneers. Howard owned Thorley Ford Motor Company, and later ran cattle and sheep on the family ranch. He retired as an accountant/bookkeeper, which eventually led him to Nauvoo, Illinois on an LDS mission, with his wife, Peg, in keeping books for Nauvoo Restoration. Later, they enjoyed serving as ordinance workers in the St. George Temple.
Caring for Mom during her three-year battle with cancer, Howard demonstrated his deep love, kindness, and compassion for her. His constant care, concern, and tenderness for her and his family, far served as a better example to us than if it had been a written text. Many people know of his uncommon inner strength, but that would have surprised him.
A short time after Mom's death, Dad married Sara Benson Bayles in 2010. Their love and friendship allowed them to move forward, not having to face life alone. Her family was loving and good to our father. They immediately included him in their family-what a blessing for them both.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Treva Peg; his brother Theon; his brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Olds; his granddaughter, Katelyn Rachelle Whittier; and not to be forgotten, his favorite horse, Kimner.
He is survived by his second wife Sara and her two daughters Pam (Randy) and Holly (Brent); Theon's wife Joanne; sister Virginia Olds; brothers Larry (Margaret) and Jim (Margie); his children: W. Howard (Janet), Rachelle (Pepper), Robynn (Jack), Todd (Jan), Pete (Kris), Kathryn Ann (Darren), and a myriad of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who roam Cedar Mountain in the summers, hearing stories of the "good ol' days" and learning to love the land as a tribute to their heritage.
We would like to publicly thank the kind nurses and CNAs from Iron County Home Health who taught us as we cared for Dad, a precious blessing in these hard times.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private viewing and burial in the Cedar City Cemetery on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, buy a gallon of ice cream, give everyone a spoon, with a mischievous glint in your eye and a soft chuckle, gather your family around and share in the fun. It was something our Father loved to do! Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Burial
Cedar City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
CEDAR CITY, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
December 3, 2020
We didn't know Howard that well but are good friends with Todd and W Howard. He had to be a good man to have such good sons! We know he will be missed but if he can see his favorite horse and be with Peg we all should smile!
Ron and Sandy Heaton
December 3, 2020
Dear Family:
Boyd and I enjoyed having your dear father and mother as neighbors, we were very sorry to hear of your fathers passing. It was a very lovely obituary.

Bless your hearts. Sent with a gentle hug.
Boyd, Mary and Whitney
family
Mary Whitney
Neighbor
December 3, 2020
Sorry for your.
Kenneth & Christine Bulloch
Family
December 1, 2020
So sorry that one of the kindest gentlemen is gone. He was a wonderful influence on his children whom I greatly admire as well. So sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Carol Palmer Walker
December 1, 2020
What joy we were privileged to have knowing Howard for 10 years. He was always welcoming to Bonnie and me. We learned much about Utah through his stories. He will be missed.
Ralph Paisley
Friend
November 30, 2020
Howard Thorley was a kind man as a father-in-law to two of our daughters, Jan and Kristine. He had a greeting when I was with him at family gatherings. I observed his kindness to Peg during her Illness, and enjoyed music performed by family at Christmas and other gatherings. May the family feel peace as they rejoice in his life.
Janine Bauer Jolley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved