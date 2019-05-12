|
|
In Loving Memory
Howard Quayle Cooper, 60, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home in Alpine, Utah. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 18th, at 11:00am, at the Alpine Stake Center, 98 E Canyon Crest Rd, Alpine, Utah, where Viewings will be held Friday, May 17th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to services on Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 am. Interment in the Lehi City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 12 to May 16, 2019