Utah Valley Mortuary
1966 W 700 N
Lindon, UT 84042
(801) 796-3503
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alpine Stake Center
98 E Canyon Crest Rd
Alpine, UT
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Alpine Stake Center
98 E Canyon Crest Rd
Alpine, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Alpine Stake Center
98 E Canyon Crest Rd
Alpine, UT
Howard Quayle Cooper Obituary
In Loving Memory
Howard Quayle Cooper, 60, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home in Alpine, Utah. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 18th, at 11:00am, at the Alpine Stake Center, 98 E Canyon Crest Rd, Alpine, Utah, where Viewings will be held Friday, May 17th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to services on Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 am. Interment in the Lehi City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 12 to May 16, 2019
