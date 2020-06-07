Huston (Whooper) Holman Jr.
1962 ~ 2020
Huston (Whooper) Holman, Jr. was born July 19, 1962 in Oakland, California and passed away May 31, 2020 in West Valley City, Utah.
Whooper's favorite things in life included University of Utah sports, the Utah Jazz, country music, and watching shows on TV. He always loved a good steak dinner. Graduate of the Hartvigsen School.
He is survived by his mom, JoeAnne; sisters: Noni Perry, Noreen (Craig) Rudd, Nadine (Robert) Oliver; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and great nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Huston (Whoopie) Holman, Sr., and nephew Kace.
"Whooper" would like to thank his caregivers Dennis and Anna Trish.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
