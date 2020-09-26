6/7/1926 ~ 8/24/2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother passed away peacefully at home September 24, 2020. Lee was
kind, loving, witty, generous and adored spending time with her very large family.
Despite her challenges in later life with dementia she never complained and was perpetually happy and grateful. She delighted her family with her many quirky sayings and quotes.
She was born in Provo, Utah on June 7, 1926. Her family moved to Salt Lake a few years later. Lee and her four older sisters lived by Liberty Park where Lee spent many days playing, swimming and ice skating. Shortly after graduation from South High, she took a job as a pool secretary for the commanding officers in the Ninth Service Command at Fort Douglas. She wanted to attend college but the war had just broken out and she knew she had to help support her widowed mother. Lee met her husband Gerald W. Anderson (Andy), a handsome Army Air Force soldier at a dance. Andy was from Detroit. After they married, they moved to Cleveland so Andy could manage a Woolworth's store. Their son John was born in Cleveland. Lee was not fond of Cleveland and wanted to move back to Salt Lake. Andy decided to start in the oil and gas leasing business with a friend he had met in the service. After a difficult beginning, the leasing business boomed and soon daughter Carol joined the family. The Andersons were very active in charitable organizations and believed in giving back to their community.
Lee was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was very proud of her pioneer heritage. She spent countless hours researching family history, gathering stories and collecting old photos. Lee was also a very avid golfer and was a member of the Salt Lake Country Club golf team for years which gave her the opportunity to travel all over the state. She even scored two hole-in-ones! In the winter, Andy and Lee spent their winters in Palm Springs so they could golf throughout the cold season. It was a highlight for grandkids to visit them at their condo in Palm Springs and drive their golf cart around looking for lost golf balls and picking oranges and lemons off of the trees.
Lee lost her sweetheart in 2014. She moved to Sunrise Senior Living where she enjoyed 6 years of socializing with other residents and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions this spring, she moved out of Sunrise and in with her daughter Carol who took care of her the last four months of her life. Despite the quarantines, they had a great time taking long scenic car rides, visiting with family, listening to old I Love Lucy and Dick Van Dyke shows on YouTube and dancing and singing every night to old Lawrence Welk videos.
Lee is survived by her son John (Karen) and her daughter Carol Hatch, 13 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren (and another on the way).
A private family ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the Anderson's favorite charities: Westridge Academy-5500 West Bagley Park Road, West Jordan, UT 84081, 801 282-1000 (John Stohlton), westridgeacademy.org/Donate;
JDRF Mountain Valley Chapter-132 South 600 East, Suite 100, SLC, UT 84102, utah@jdrf.org (Mike Somers); or The University of Utah Health Science Department 540 Arapeen Drive, Suite 120, SLC, UT 84108-1251; https://uofuhealth.utah.edu/giving/
(Brian Davis).