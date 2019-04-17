Home

Ida Mockli Jorgenson


Ida Mockli Jorgenson
1925 ~ 2019
Ida Mockli Jorgenson passed away on the morning of April 14, 2019, at the age of 94. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Stanley C. Jorgenson, her stepdaughter, Tamara, her grandsons, Jeremy, Brandon, and Christopher, and her many loving nieces and nephews. Ida was the youngest of 15 children in the Henry and Frieda Mockli family. Raised on a farm in Whitney, Idaho, Ida became a nurse cadet during World War II and had a long and influential nursing career. She served a mission in England for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ida was perpetually active, embracing fast pitch softball as a youth, skiing as an adult, and golfing into her nineties. She exhibited an enthusiasm for life and a compassion for others that inspired many generations.
A viewing will be held at the Canyon Rim 2nd Ward (3100 E 3000 South, SLC) on Thursday, 6:00 - 8:00 pm, and Friday, 10:00 - 10:45 am. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. For a complete obituary or to leave condolences, visit www.MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
