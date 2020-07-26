Ida Papanikolas Collard
April 8, 1920 ~ July 20, 2020
Ida Collard passed away early in the morning on Jul 20, 2020, after a short illness. She was born in Magna, Utah, the 6th of 8 children in the family of Emanuel (Mike) Papanikolas and Georgia Paulos Papanikolas. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: brothers Spiro, John, Nick, Gus and Spitz; and sisters Bertha Cononelos and Willa Dean Cocorinis.
She graduated from the University of Utah, focusing on fashion and design.
Ida loved style. She was the Grand Dam of our family, always dressed to perfection - even for a trip to the grocery store - her impeccable outfits enhanced with pearls and her Jackie O sunglasses.
Her lifetime of 100 plus years was full and productive. She was a patron of the Utah Symphony and active in the Symphony Guild. She played a wicked piano and her talent made every gathering a party. Her sense of humor was outrageous and added to the festivities. She was a creative cook who took classic Greek dishes and put her own spin on them. She sewed and took pride in the beauty of her home and surroundings. On Sundays the neighborhood kids would stop by to enjoy her Greek cooking. Sunday dinners continued to be important to her. When she moved to assisted living she insisted on going out to dinner with her children every Sunday. Her greatest pride and joy rested in her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Brooks, Asher and Camron.
She married Thomas A. Helotes and had 2 sons, Thomas J. (Tim) Helotes and Jeffery Helotes.
Later, she married LeRoy Collard. She is survived by Tim (Vicki) and Jeff (Jill), her grandchildren Michael and Greg (Paige) Helotes and Heidi, Jill's daughter, and 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Nothing melted her heart like the faces of her grands and great grandkids. They will miss their YiaYia.
A graveside service will be on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Noon at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City. A celebration of Ida's life will occur as soon as it's safe to get together. Services are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view upcoming celebration details visit www.starksfuneral.com
.