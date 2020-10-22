Ila Mae Jackson

Meier

1935 ~ 2020

Our beloved Mother graduated from this life in the early morning hours of October 20, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born November 7, 1935 in Soldier Summit, Utah to George Edward Jackson and Mary Eleanor Olsen. She married Thomas Marshall Meier June 27, 1953 in Murray, Utah and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple April 12, 1967. Mom was a dedicated wife and mother of eight children. She loved doing genealogy and crafts all while mastering the art of baking and cooking. Mom loved watching BYU football, along with the Utah Jazz, and seldom missed a game. The holiday season was a special time of year for Mom, especially Christmas, where she worked at ZCMI wrapping presents to help support a plentiful Christmas morning. Mom was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which the Sandy 7th ward was near and dear to her heart. She held many callings including Sunday School Secretary, Primary and Sunday School teacher and Church Genealogist. Mom's whole world was her family and she loved being surrounded by them.

She is survived by her sister Ilene Fish, Price, UT; brother Floyd Mackley, Price, UT; children Craig (Joyce), Vernal, UT; Vickie Vincent, Sandy, UT; Clay (Betty), Draper, UT; Scott, Vernal, UT; Cathy (Scott) Farber, Salt Lake, UT; Julie Meier, Sandy, UT; Troy (Annette) ,Vernal, UT; Alisa Meier, Yellow Springs, OH; 33 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Proceeded in death by her husband, granddaughters Julieanne Whitlock and Breanna Nelson, parents, four brothers and four sisters.

A viewing will be held Friday, October 23 from 6-8 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) Sandy, Utah. Graveside services will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens, Saturday, October 24 at 10 am.



