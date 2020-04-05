Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilene Gorzitze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilene (Steenblik) Gorzitze

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilene (Steenblik) Gorzitze Obituary
Mrs. "G"
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ilene Gorzitze, peacefully passed March 30, 2020. She was born to Gerrit (Jerry) Steenblik and Florence Karen Hansen Steenblik. She married Vern Gorzitze in the Salt Lake Temple in 1954. Ilene taught Physical Education for 36 years at Highland High, Southeast, Jordan and Lincoln Junior Highs. After retiring, she was a volunteer at Upland Terrace Elementary. She received Best of State, Points of Light and Huntsman Educators (volunteer) Awards. She taught over 5,000 students and hoped that they learned to love fitness and lifetime sports activities. Above all, she hoped that they knew they were loved and important in her life. Ilene was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, served in many capacities, but enjoyed being a docent at the Church History museum the most. Ilene is survived by her husband of 65 years, her three children: Michelle (Bill) Winger, Greg (Karen) Gorzitze, and M. Todd (Janene) Gorzitze, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, sister Donna Rogers and many loved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brother Gerrit Steenblik. Due to her wishes a private family graveside service was held at the Salt Lake Cemetery where she was laid to rest near her parents. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the LDS Church Perpetual Education Fund.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.holbrookmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -