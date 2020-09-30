Imogene "Jean" Mae Welch

3/11/26 - 9/28/20

Jean passed away September 28, 2020 at the age of 94, surrounded by her family. Born to Robert and Charlotte "Lottie" McClaran March 11, 1926 in Shelbyville, TN.

In 1945, Jean moved to Ohio and met Ed Welch. The two had an immediate connection and were married August 24, 1945. They had three children, Michael (Mike), Anthony (Tony), and Robyn. During their 36 years together, they lived in Ohio, Florida and Utah. One of their favorite past times was taking trips to visit family. Ed passed away in Utah in 1981. In 1996, Jean married Kent Belliston. He passed away in 2003.

While in Florida, Jean fell in love with floral design. She loved her job at Neff Floral in St. Marks Hospital. After they closed, she worked for Brown's Floral and The Flower Box. Jean had a wonderful gift of making beautiful arrangements. Jean enjoyed going out dancing, reading, playing Bingo with her neighborhood community, sitting under a blanket watching her favorite soap operas and spending time with her family. Jean is best known for going to dinner and being full, BUT she always had room for dessert.

Jean is survived by Tony and Robyn (Gary); grandchildren: Heather, Shanda, Michelle, Amber, Audrey, Nichole and Chris; great-grandchildren: Pierce, Mason, Alec, Kaden, Madysen, and Sophia. Also survived by three brothers; and two sisters. Preceded in death by both husbands; son Mike; granddaughter Dara; four brothers; and one sister.

A private family graveside service will be held Thursday October 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Memorial Estates.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store