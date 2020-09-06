1/2
Inez Freeman Cox Morley
1924 - 2020
Inez Freeman Cox Morley, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on August 31, 2020. She was born in Herriman, Utah, on May 3, 1924, the 9th of 12 children born to Thomas and Ida Eastman Freeman. She learned the value of hard work at an early age while working on the family farm.
Inez married Albert Cox in 1947; he passed away in 1969. In 1977, she married Max Morley; he passed away in 1998. She had a life-long career in retail sales, first at the Paris in Salt Lake City followed by Keith O'Brien in Salt Lake City and Sugarhouse, where she retired after many years of employment. She was an avid golfer and bowler and enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially the Utah Jazz.
An active member of the Parley's Fifth Ward, she was deeply loved by her friends and neighbors. Blessed with a keen mind and memory, she remained in her home until the time of her death. She was lovingly cared for by her nieces who truly adored her and will miss her immensely.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings and their spouses: Pete, Alonzo, Marland, Royce, Bernice, Virgil, Norma and Vesta. She is survived by sister, Thelda and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Love at Home Health Care and Aspire Home Health and Hospice for assisting with her care until her passing.
A visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10:30 - 11:30 A.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton, Utah, followed by a graveside service at noon, at the Herriman City Cemetery, 12465 South 6000 West. Following the service, friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon at the Main Street Pavilion, 13000 South 5900 West.
Masks and social distancing are required.
www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
SEP
10
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Herriman City Cemetery
