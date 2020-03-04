|
|
Inge Eliason
1928 ~ 2020
Inge Grethe Ruth Andersen Eliason passed away March 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Married George Eliason, December 2, 1960 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He preceded her in death April 2012.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, where viewings will be held Friday, March 6th, 6-8:00 p.m. and again Saturday, 9:30-10:15 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates. For full obituary go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020