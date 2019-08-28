|
Inge VanderToolen
1930 ~ 2019
Inge Else Winkelman VanderToolen, devoted wife, mother and grandmother; born July 27, 1930, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 26, 2019.
Inge was born in Wesenberg, Mecklenburg-Strelitz Germany to August and Hedwig Winkelman. She is survived by her brother, Hermann Winkelman (Judy); daughter, Lorraine Adams (Jeff); her son, Stan VanderToolen (Jill); and son, Gary VanderToolen (Julie); 12 grandchildren; Crystal Sharples (Matt), David Adams (Kayla), Bryan Adams (Airiel), Elyse Miller (Nick), Lauren Dumke (Collin), Rachel Clark (Matthew), Morgen Jackson (Justin), Taylor VanderToolen, Mikalyn VanderToolen, Ellie Inge VanderToolen, Annaje VanderToolen, Lundyn VanderToolen, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Her parents August and Hedwig Winkelman; her husband, Dirk VanderToolen; her daughter, Cindy Sharon; her sister, Erica Zorn; and her brother, Heinz Winkelman all preceded her in death.
Inge was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. She served in many callings in the Church, her favorite being Ward Librarian where she served for 10 years. She was a dedicated Visiting Teacher who loved to serve by preparing meals for neighbors. She worked as a seamstress while living in Germany and after moving to the United States following WWII.
Inge met and married the love of her life, Dirk, in Salt Lake City. They were married and were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1953. She was a dedicated wife and mother who loved to cook, dance, and sing; especially German songs. Her hobbies included working in the garden and keeping a spotless house. Most of all, Inge loved spending time with and caring for her children and grandchildren. Her family was her greatest joy and her greatest accomplishment. In her final years, her fun and vibrant personality came out even more. Her family loved listening to her sing while her grandchildren played the piano and sang with her. She would also dance with them any time her favorite German songs were played for her.
A viewing will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary- 3115 Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.) Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30 at the Canyon Rim 3rd Ward, 3051 S. 2900 E. Salt Lake City, UT at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:00-10:45 AM. Inge's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Ashford Assisted Living in Springville for their kindness and loving care of our mother for the past two years. And to Rosemarie Silva and her staff, as well as the Utah Valley Hospital staff and hospice care for their compassionate service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019