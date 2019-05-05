|
|
1948 ~ 2019
Inger Marie Calkins passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care in Idaho. She was 70 years old. Inger was born Aug. 14, 1948, in Salt Lake City to Aase and Knute Strand. She graduated from South High School in 1966. Inger married Jim Calkins and had 6 kids; they divorced in 2007 but remained friends. She was a mom to so many and was a foster parent to many more. She is survived by her mother, Aase Strand; her sisters, Colleen and Jane; her daughters, Shawna, Shyenne, Mikayla and Maria; her sons, Matthew and Jesse and 12 grandkids and 3 great-grandkids. Per her request there was no formal ceremony. For full obituary visit www.mtviewfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2019