Inger Olavson
Jan 8, 1927 ~ Apr 27, 2019
Inger Olavson, born Inger Margaret Lindstrom died peacefully on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 in the company of those she loved and who loved her. Inger was 92 and lived in Eagle Mountain.
The youngest of 9 children, Inger was born on January 8, 1927 in Ljusdal, Sweden, Hälsingland county. The ninth child and 8th daughter from the marriage of Elvira Bergqvist and Johan Joel Lindström. She came to America in 1948. She met and married Lars Olavson, a talented engineer. They moved to the Bay Area of California , first in Daley City and then a home in Cupertino, CA , where five of her six children were born. In 1965 the family moved to Utah.
With a winning smile, positive spirit, and buoyant personality Inger won friends easily. She lived for family and worked hard to maintain Swedish traditions. Months before Christmas she began to fill the freezer with complex Swedish pastries and traditional Swedish smorgasbord delights. Her efforts often culminated in a fabulous Swedish Christmas party with many friends.
Another outlet for her creativity was the world of Schutzhund competition. Inger was nationally recognized as a top breeder of German Shepherd working dogs. One of her dogs won the the highest prize of Grand Victor of the U.S. She built a dog training club and made the National Schutzhund team many times. This gave her the opportunity to travel back to Europe to compete on the world Stage.
Inger is survived by her six children. Lars (69) Tom (66) Sven (64) Silvia (62) Paul (60) and Ingrid (55), She has 10 grandchildren. Inger was able to live out her last years in her home in Eagle Mountain because of the loving efforts of her sons and her many dear friends and neighbors. We are so very grateful for their love and attention. She will never be forgotten.
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2019