Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Val Verda 4th Ward
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Val Verda 4th Ward
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Val Verda 4th Ward
2633 S. 50 W.
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Ira Jim Egbert Jr. "IJ" passed away July 22, 2019. IJ was born Aug 28, 1939 to Ira Jim & Bernice Larna Rigby Egbert in Kaysville, UT. He married Mary Lynne Petro on Aug 14, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple & had 4 daughters. They later divorced. He worked for Mtn. Bell/US West as a lineman, supervisor & manager. He married Peggy Howick Nish Sept 25, 1987; they were sealed in the Bountiful Temple Sept 25, 2018. Survivors: Peggy Egbert (wife), Bonny Soltys (sis), Blaine Egbert (bro) (Carol), daughters Tracy Allen (Norm), Tammy Nuttall (John) & Trudy Moulton (Dallas), stepsons Mike, Jeff & TJ Nish. Services will be held at Val Verda 4th Ward 2633 S. 50 W. Bountiful, UT on Monday, July 29 at 11 am. Viewings at the same location Sun, July 28 6-8 pm & Mon, July 29 9:30-10:30 am. Interment in the Laketown, Ut Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donate to the .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019
