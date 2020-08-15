1925 ~ 2020
Ira R. Tannenbaum passed away on August 14, 2020, at the age of 94, after a brief illness. He was born in Salt Lake City, November 12, 1925, to Major Jack M. and Edna Levy Tannenbaum.
On July 10, 1960, he married the love of his life, Irene (Surki) Lehrer Tannenbaum and they were married for almost 50 years! For many of those years, they enjoyed traveling together and later enjoyed their fun trips to Wendover.
As a young man, Ira attended military school in New Mexico and served in the Army's 262nd Service Battery, Field Artillery, 63rd Infantry Division from April 1944 to May 1946.
After serving in World War II, Ira entered into a business partnership with his father, Jack and his brother, Ralph, in the National Army & Navy Store in Salt Lake City and for almost 40 years, he was a "favorite" of all the store's employees.
He was treasured by so many friends in the Salt Lake community, particularly his friends at Congregation Kol Ami, where he was actively involved and devoted to his work on the Temple's Cemetery Committee at the Ba'Nai Israel Cemetery.
As Ira looked forward to celebrating his birthday every year, he was especially excited for the big one approaching. For 5 years in a row, he invited 50 of his friends and family on a bus for the entire day to celebrate his birthday in Wendover. On another year, in celebrating his 90th, he wanted a "small" party of 200 for an evening of dinner, music and dancing. So, though we can't be together this year to celebrate his long and happy life, please take a moment to remember him on November 12th, as that would have been his 95th!
A great joy for Ira was his large family of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins, even traveling to Israel to attend family celebrations, which meant so much to him. He treasured and greatly appreciated the many friends that enriched his life in so very many ways.
Our sweet Ira was the perfect example of kindness and pure goodness. How do you say good-bye to such a special person who touched so many? By saying simply "We love you and thank you". We are so lucky to have known this unique man with his uplifting, authentic and tender spirit.
Thank you for showing us what matters most. We love you and we will always miss you. And, as Ira would say… "Oh Boy", "Thank you, Thank you, Thank you" and "You're Great"!
Preceded in death by Wife Irene "Surki" Tannenbaum and (Brother) Ralph Tannenbaum.
The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to Wellington Senior Living for their kind and loving care for the last 8 years and also, the care and support at University Hospital during the last week of his beautiful life. Funeral Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to Congregation Kol Ami or Ba'Nai Israel Cemetery or charity of your choice
or "A Simple Act of Kindness".