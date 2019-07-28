|
|
Irene Ball Pratt Wolf
1929 ~ 2019
Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019, with her family by her side.
Born December 3, 1929, to Pearl Fay Player and Fredrick James Ball, in the bedroom of a two room house in Anaconda, Montana; the second daughter, having an older sister and three little brothers. She is preceded in death by her parents, spouse, sister, and two brothers.
She is survived by a brother,10 children, 41 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as an ordinance worker in the Jordan River Temple, submitting thousands of her ancestor's names for temple ordinances. Family was her top priority, providing many memories with family traditions. She made everyone feel important, leaving behind a legacy of love.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 12:00 noon at the Taylorsville 10th Ward chapel, 4950 S. 1950 W. A viewing will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, with a viewing Saturday at the church at 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment; Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 W. 4100 S.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 28 to July 29, 2019