Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Irene Malkogainnis


1957 - 2019
1957 ~ 2019
Sandy, UT-On June 6, 1957, Irene Malkogainnis was born to Leon and Alice Malkogainnis. From that moment, until she passed peacefully from this life October 31, 2019, Irene's creativity and fascination with color, textures and the inner workings of intricate objects, was a source of delight and wonder to her family and friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents Leon and Alice. She is survived by her siblings: Nick Malkogainnis, Patty Malkogainnis Peterson and Andrew Malkogainnis (Kimberly); nephew Leon and nieces Molly, Meagan and Melissa.
We are so very grateful for the love and affection heaped on Irene while in the full-time care of Judy, Marianne, Alexa & Evie. The family would also like to thank the staff of Rocky Mountain Hospice, whose care included plenty of hugs and back rubs.
Irene was indeed a beautiful person who enriched each of our lives. We praise God that she was fearfully and wonderfully made… (Psalm 139:13, 14)
A viewing will be held Tues, Nov 5, 2019 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S. Redwood Road, from 6:00-8:00 PM. A brief memorial service will be held in Irene's honor at the same location on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
