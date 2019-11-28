|
|
Irene Neder Sorensen Mousley
1930 ~ 2019
Irene Mousley, 89, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on November 20, 2019. She was born June 20, 1930 to Frank and Rhoda Sorensen in Salt Lake City, UT and married Clifford Mousley September 16, 1948. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 15, 1976.
Irene loved to garden and there was never a day you wouldn't find her digging, planting, watering, fertilizing, moving rocks, and cursing weeds. As the owner of Irene's Salon of Beauty she treated every client as family. Her years as the library aide at Altara Elementary were filled with the joy she gave to every student who walked through the library doors. Irene was best known for her love of holiday decorating. Her home was always filled with beauty, warmth, color, love, and a lot of glitter. Irene's love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren was immense. Never was there an event that Irene wasn't at, cheering and supporting the ones she loved.
She is survived by her children Robyn (Robert Lujan) Mousley and Blake Mousley, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-laws, and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband of 58 years Clifford D. Mousley. Also preceded by brothers Dale and Neil Sorensen, sister Lois Sorensen, brother and sister-in-laws, and parents.
Our family would like to thank the owners and staff of Beehive Homes in South Jordan, Utah for the wonderful care they have given our mother. They treated her with love, dignity, and kindness.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. Interment at the Bluffdale City Cemetery following services. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 28, 2019