Irene Norman Peterson
1924-2020
On Sunday, May 10, 2020 Irene Norman Peterson left us at the Age of 95. On Friday, August 22, 1924, on a cool summer day in West Ham, England, Irene Norman was born. She was twin to Jean Norman whom was born soon after. The lucky parents who received these beautiful girls where Hilda Florence West Norman and George Alexander Norman. They were added to a family with two boys, George Anthony and Alan Alexander.
Irene was a strong, smart, athletic and fun loving girl. She was an outstanding student who won many academic awards.
Irene met Frank Herbert Peterson who was in the U. S. Army and was in England for a portion of his service in WWII. They were smitten by each other. Irene and Frank were married on Sept. 9, 1944, in the Parish of St. George, Becontree by Reverend Herbert Marshall.
After the war ended, Irene joined Frank in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was received by his loving parents Franz Oscar Edward Peterson and Rosetta Emma Smithen Peterson and siblings, Pete, Allie, Hilda, Ellen and Esther.
Frank and Irene bought their first home and filled it with six children. Irene's lucky children are Jean Adams, Lynne P. Baum, Marv Peterson (deceased), Irene Smith and twins, Ralph Peterson and Elaine Haun, along with 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Irene and Frank were outstanding parents who worked hard to provide for their six children. Irene was tireless in her commitment to family. She worked all day, came home each night and put a nutritious meal on the table, made sure all was ready for the next day and stayed up late into the night sewing gorgeous dresses for her girls. She valued education and kept academic standards high in her home.
Irene's patience, intelligence and amazing wit will be cherished and missed by her children and their spouses, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We feel so blessed to have had her with us for so many years.
We would like to thank our great, loving and generous brother Marv for all the years of care and love he gave Mom. To our wonderful sister Irene, we give thanks for the tireless love and support she gave Mom. Thanks also to Marv and Mom's loving dog Jake who Mom loved so much and who became Irene's faithful companion.
We would like to thank North Canyon Care Center and Bristol Hospice for their loving care of our mother the past five years.
Irene will be buried next to our father, her husband Frank. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In honor of her memory read, sing and have fun with the children in your life. Please read the poem "I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud" by William Wordsworth which she could recite from memory at age 95! As Mom would say "God Bless You" and "Cheerio for Now.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020