Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
1058 West 400 South
Salt Lake City, UT
Irene V. Gonzalez Obituary
Irene V. Gonzalez
1939 - 2019
Magna, UT-Sunday, March 31, 2019 our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt Irene V. Gonzalez passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on February 27, 1939 to Elena Valdez and Epifanio Martinez in Capulin, Colorado.
A viewing will be held Friday April 5, 2019 at 6:00 PM followed by a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. Funeral mass will be Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick Church, 1058 West 400 South, Salt Lake City, UT, 84104. Interment will follow at Memorial Redwood Mortuary. Please see www.memorialutah.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019
