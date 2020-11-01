1939 ~ 2020
Bicknell, Utah-Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Iris Brinkerhoff McDonald, age 81, passed away October 26, 2020 at her home in Bicknell. She was born May 2, 1939 In Bicknell, a daughter of Otto Hatch and Verda Ernstsen Brinkerhoff. She graduated from Wayne High School, Class of 1957 and went to work for the summer in Yellowstone National Park, and then in the fall went to Utah State University in Logan where she was active in the Tri-Delta Sorority. In 1959 she transferred credits to Steven Henagar's Business College and graduated in May of 1960.
She married Elbert Jed McDonald October 28, 1960 in Price, Utah. From this union came three children, Margaret Ann, Gordon Mack and Frances Gay. This is when she learned to be a mother, homemaker, peacemaker and an organizer for school and church.
In 1974 she started working for Intermountain Labs and then for FHP/Utah for the next 20 years. She started in the accounting department and then moved to Medical Clinics dealing with medical record legal issues.
Bert retired and they moved to Wyoming for a short period and then they moved to Bicknell, where they learned to adjust to a whole new way of life and way of thinking.
Iris worked for the Extension Service and Wayne Community Health Center. She retired at age 62 and she and Bert were then able to do things together. Of course at that time, Bert was playing with the local ranchers and helping buffalo hunters, trailblazers and working on his leather work. This became his pride and joy. Iris learned to spread time out in gardening, reading and helped get the funding for the community center building in Bicknell.
Bert passed away August 17, 2013.
Iris was a member of the American Legion Auxillary Post #92. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, quilting, gardening, camping and her coffee! She loved the community of Wayne County, and all of her friends. She was a very proud, independent soul and would do anything for anyone on this earth. Her love ran deep, her friendship was honest and true. She will be greatly missed.
Iris is survived by her children: Margaret Bennett of Randolph, Vermont; Gordon and Kriston McDonald of Copperton; Frances and Richard Lloyd of Bicknell; 4 grandchildren: Broch VanDuren, Alex and Melissa VanDuren, Colton McDonald and Duston McDonald; 1 great-grandson, Atticus Holt; two sisters: Barbara Ann and Dwight Taylor of West Valley City; Sharon B. Cowley of Bicknell.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents; and a sister, Onda Vee Brinkerhoff.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Bicknell Cemetery. Friends may call for viewing at the Thurber LDS Ward Chapel, Saturday morning from 11:30 to 12:30 prior to the services. Keeping in line with current COVID-19 guidelines, the family requires all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Burial will be in the Bicknell Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
Live streaming of the services and online guestbook can be found at www.springerturner.com
under Iris' obituary.