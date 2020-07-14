Iris Evelyn Tucker Kenison1922 ~ 2020Iris Evelyn Tucker Kenison, aged 97, died, July 11, 2020 in West Valley City, UT. She was born October 28, 1922 in Cowley, WY to Ashael Andrew & Orva Irene Perry Tucker.Iris spent her childhood in Burlington, WY; and, following graduation from Burlington High School, attended the University of Wyoming. After receiving her AA Degree, Iris taught elementary school in Deaver and Cowley, WY.Iris married Elburn Wardell Kenison in the Logan, UT Temple June 15, 1943. Iris and Elburn were active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all their lives. Most recently, Iris served as Relief Society Piano Accompanist and Visiting Teacher.Survived by her children: Norma Townsend, Ivan Kenison (JoAnn) and Clyde Kenison (Diane), 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Elburn (2005) and grandson Steve (Eliza).A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Bountiful City Cemetery 2224 S. 200 W. Bountiful, UT. Social distancing, masks encouraged.