Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeview Memorial Cemetery
1640 E Lakeview Drive
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Malmstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Malmstrom


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris Malmstrom Obituary
Iris Curtis Malmstrom
1927 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Iris Curtis Malmstrom passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Iris was born on March 16, 1927 to John Solomon Curtis, and Mary Jane Elizabeth Allred, in Orangeville, Utah. Iris had eight older brothers, and two younger brothers.
Iris married Norman Allen Malmstrom on July 20, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Preceded in death by her parents and brothers John, Alma Byron, Nephi Romine, Wiley Payne, Erastus Norman, Irwin, LeGrand, Kenneth Val, Ivan Grant, and Uriah Vern.
Iris is survived by her husband of 73years, Norman Allen Malmstrom, daughters Ingrid C. Davis, Karen L. Hermansen (David), and N. Paul (Carol). Six grandchildren and their husbands and wives, eighteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 31, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St. Bountiful, UT. With a graveside service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, 1640 E Lakeview Drive Bountiful, UT.
Online condolences may be sent to russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now