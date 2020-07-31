1/1
Iris Manning
My mom got to go home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was deeply loved by her family and known for her sarcasm, sense of humor, and intelligence.
Survived by her daughter, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and many good friends.
Love you a bushel and a peck and a love around the neck.
'come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls for my yoke is easy and my burden is light.' Matthew 11:28-30

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
