Irmgard Pohle
1932-2019
Irmgard Luise Pauline Goebel Pohle, age 87, passed away October 19, 2019, in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah Hospital. She was surrounded by friends who were angels in her behalf, and her devoted daughter.
Services for Irmgard will be on November 29, 2019 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, located at 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will begin at 10:00AM with funeral services beginning at 11:00AM. Dedication of the grave will take place directly after the funeral. For full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019