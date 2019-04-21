|
Isabel G. Knight
1935 ~ 2019
Isabel G. Knight, 83 years old, died on April 10, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on December 24, 1935 in Egerton, Alberta, Canada to Everett and Sarah Taylor. She married Reed H. Knight on July 3, 1965. Isabel loved to needlepoint, golf, fish and motorcycle riding.
She is survived by her loving husband, son, Lance (Tara) Knight and her grandchildren: Taylor, Hayden and Tatum Knight.
Services will be Friday, April 26, 2019, 1:00 pm at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, Utah with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow services at the Holladay Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019