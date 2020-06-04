Iva Jeanne King
1931 ~ 2020
Farmington, UT -Iva Jeanne King, born in Shawnee, OK died at her home in Farmington, UT on June 1, 2020. She was 89 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents James Clayton Daley and Julia Emmaline Way, her sister Juanita Fleming, and her husband Howard Ray King. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Jeanne Thackeray (husband Doug Lee) and 1 grandson, Roger Thomas Thackeray (wife Mickelle) and 1 great grandson, River. In addition she was blessed with 2 'adopted' grandchildren and great grandchildren - Tracy and Bella Stephenson, and BJ, Tia, and Olivia Johnstun. She was so proud of all of them. Iva also has many nieces and nephews.
Iva grew up in Shawnee and met and married Howard there. They lived in Texas, New Mexico, and northern California, back to Shawnee for a couple of years, and then back to southern California. The next move was to Sunset, UT. After mostly being a homemaker up to this point, Iva decided to enter the work force. She worked at the Defense Depot in Ogden and then at HAFB in Clearfield. She retired in 1978. Iva and Howard were always looking forward to new and better opportunities and enjoyed each of the places they lived. While living in Sunset they spent a lot of their free time going to Flaming Gorge where they loved fishing and boating, and sometimes dancing at the The Hub in Manila. Howard retired from HAFB in 1986 and they moved to Kanab, UT. They built a house there in the middle of the desert and loved that life for a while. Then they decided to move back to Oklahoma to be closer to some of their relatives. They moved to Eufaula, OK, a small town on Lake Eufaula. They spent many fun and wonderful days there. Fishing was the favorite pastime, and Crappie the best fish you could eat. After Howard passed away in 2007, Iva came to live with her daughter and son-in-law in Farmington. Until her health got the better of her she loved cooking and especially baking. Her homemade bread and baked treats were loved by all. She also loved working on her genealogy. She made lots of friends online while discovering her roots. She even helped one man learn who his biological mother was. She was very proud of that.
Iva requested no services. She will be cremated and rest in an urn next to her beloved Howard.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.