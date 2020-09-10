Ivan Daniel Walton

1941 ~ 2020

Ivan Daniel Walton passed away from natural causes on August 29, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1941 in Salt Lake City to Ivan R and Jean Thomander Walton. He was selfless by taking care of his parents in their last years in the 1990's moving in with them and sacrificing his job in Harrisburg, PA as a Navy Supply Control Clerk. He also helped assist with his siblings in their last years and his sister-in-law Karyl while his nephew went out of town. He graduated from South High School in 1959. He served as a missionary in Uraguay for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1961-1963. Dan served in the Army Reserve starting in 1966. He loved running in local marathons and collecting artwork and books.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews Stephanie Nord Hammond, Lorilyn Nord Kinyon, Brent Nord, Darren Nord, Kirk Walton, Kristopher Walton and Katie Walton Riehle. Preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Jean Walton, Brothers Kent Walton and Nyle Walton and sister Janet Walton Nord and Brother-in-law Dale Nord. Graveside services will be held at the Alpine City Cemetery Friday, September 11, 2020 at 3pm.



